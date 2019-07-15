Kaohsiung mayor wins opposition party's nomination for Taiwan's 2020 presidential election - media

TAIPEI, July 15 (Reuters) - The mayor of Taiwan’s southern port city Han Kuo-yu on Monday won the opposition party’s hotly contested nomination for the 2020 presidential election, domestic media said.

Several newspapers said Kaohsiung mayor Han beat other four contenders in a national tally for the China-friendly Kuomintang’s (KMT) primary race, including the billionaire founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, Terry Gou.

The self-ruled island is set to hold its presidential election in January amid heightened tension with China, which considers it a wayward province and has never ruled out the use of force to return it to the fold. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)