Taiwan says will build 'friendly environment' for mergers between private banks

TAIPEI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s top financial regulator said on Tuesday that corporate governance is his top policy priority and that he will build a “friendly environment” for mergers between private banks.

Wellington Koo, new chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission, made the comments at a briefing for reporters.

Koo last week identified corporate governance at family-owned firms as a problem that he intends to work on as one of his first orders of business. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)