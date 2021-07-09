Foxconn suggests plans to build electric vehicles in Wisconsin

TAIPEI, July 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn on Friday signalled that it has decided to build electric vehicles in the U.S. state of Wisconsin.

“Foxconn has engaged the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to discuss the company’s plans for electric vehicle manufacturing. Foxconn is optimistic about our partnership with WEDC and looks forward to ongoing discussions,” the company said in a brief statement.

Foxconn and electric car manufacturer Fisker Inc said in May that they had finalised a vehicle-assembly deal. They did not identify a location, but Fisker’s CEO said that Foxconn’s Wisconsin site was a possibility. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by David Goodman )