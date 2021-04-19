Taiwan's Formosa restarts naphtha cracker after brief outage

SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp restarted on Monday its No. 1 naphtha cracker after a technical fault shut the unit last week, the company’s spokesman said.

The company expects the unit to resume full operating rates in the next few days, he said.

The No. 1 cracker at Mailiao with a capacity of 700,000 tonnes per year is scheduled to be shut for maintenance on June 8.