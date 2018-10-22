FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 3:53 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Taiwan's Mega Int'l Commercial bank to end Taiwan-Iran clearing mechanism

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Mega International Commercial Bank will immediately terminate its payment clearing mechanism between Taiwan and Iran in a response to the United States’ sanctions on Iran, a senior bank official told Reuters on Monday.

The official declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

In August, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters Mega International Commercial Bank planned to terminate its payment clearing mechanism between Taiwan and Iran after November. (Reporting By Lo Liang-sa, writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

