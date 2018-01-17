FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Financials
January 17, 2018 / 5:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Taiwan shares close above 11,000 points for first time in over 27 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s benchmark share index closed above 11,000 points for the first time in more than 27 years on Wednesday.

The Taiwan SE Weighted Index ended at 11,018.36 points, with big gains seen by tech, electric and new energy firms.

The three biggest percentage gainers in the main index were Chaintech Technology Corp, which rose 9.97 percent, Dah San Electric Wire & Cable Co Ltd, up 9.97 percent, and Jenn Feng New Energy Co Ltd, up by 9.92 percent.

Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.