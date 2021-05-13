Taiwan 'suggests' state-owned banks buy stocks amid market falls - sources

TAIPEI, May 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s finance ministry has called state-owned banks to “suggest” they buy stocks amid steep falls on the island’s stock market, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The benchmark index fell as much as 8% at one point on Wednesday on fears about rising domestic COVID-19 infections, and was down 1.6% on Thursday. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)