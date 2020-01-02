Taiwan senior military official missing after helicopter made emergency landing

TAIPEI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A senior Taiwanese military official is missing after a helicopter made an emergency landing in northern Taiwan, the island’s defence ministry said on Thursday.

The defence ministry said a rescue mission was underway for the 13 people on board the helicopter, which includes the Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, the island’s chief of the general staff.

A team has been dispatched for the rescue mission, ministry said, adding that some people on board were alive. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)