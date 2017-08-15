Taiwan economics minister offers to resign after massive power cut

TAIPEI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s minister for economic affairs offered to resign on Tuesday after a massive blackout hit homes and businesses across the island earlier in the day

Taiwan Premier Lin Chuan accepted the verbal resignation of Minister of Economics Affairs Chih-Kung Lee, a spokesperson for the government said.

The formal resignation letter will be handed to the government later this week, the spokesperson added. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Nick Macfie)