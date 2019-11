SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* Taiwanese refiner CPC Corp has bought U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland crude oil from trading house Trafigura for delivery between March and December via a spot tender, two sources said on Friday

* The refiner will receive 2 million barrels of the crude per month over the period, or about 67,000 barrels per day

* The crude was bought at a premium of below $1 a barrel based on CPC’s pricing formula (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)