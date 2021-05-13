Taiwan starts rotational electricity blackout after power plant outage

TAIPEI, May 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan started a rotational electricity blackout across the island on Thursday after an unknown outage at a power plant in the south of the island, the government said.

Taiwan’s government said in a text alert it did not have enough electricity capacity in its grid after an outage at a power plant in the southern port city of Kaohsiung.

Several cities across the island have reported blackouts, the official Central News Agency reported.