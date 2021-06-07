Taiwan approves $101 million Pegatron investment in Vietnam

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s government on Monday approved a $101 million increase in the investment in Vietnam by Pegatron Corp, a major manufacturing partner of Apple, Microsoft and Sony.

The Taiwan Economy Ministry’s investment commission, which must approve overseas investments by Taiwanese companies, said the investment in Pegatron’s Vietnam subsidiary would be for the production and sales of computers and peripheral equipment, communication equipment and electronic components.

It gave no further details and Pegatron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vietnamese state media reported on September that Pegatron was looking to invest $1 billion in three phases in production facilities in areas such as computing, communication and consumer electronics in the country.

Pegatron is best known as a key supplier to Apple, along with Taiwan’s Foxconn and Wistron Corp.

($1 = 27.7260 Taiwan dollars)