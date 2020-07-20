Basic Materials
July 20, 2020 / 5:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Taiwan's Formosa cuts refinery runs after fire last week

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp has slashed runs at its 540,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Mailiao oil refinery to about 68%, down from 80%, following last week’s shutdown of a secondary unit due to a fire, its spokesman said on Monday.

It was unclear when the affected 80,000-bpd residue desulphuriser will be able to resume operations as investigations are ongoing, said spokesman K.Y. Lin.

“Shipments of gasoline and diesel in August however would be affected as a result,” he added, without elaborating on the total volumes affected. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Shu Zhang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below