Company News
July 15, 2020 / 3:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Taiwan's Formosa shuts unit at Mailiao oil refinery after fire -sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp has shut a residue desulphuriser (RDS) unit at its 540,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Mailiao refinery after it was hit by a fire, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The no. 2 RDS with a capacity of 80,000 bpd was hit by a fire early on Wednesday morning, the sources said.

Mailiao is one of the 10 largest standalone refining plants in Asia. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below