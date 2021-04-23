Taiwan minister sees years of growth for chip industry

TAIPEI, April 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s key semiconductor industry has years of growth ahead of it with no worries about oversupply and only a few competitors in the next decade or so, a senior government minister said on Friday.

Kung Ming-hsin, the head of Taiwan’s economic planning agency, the National Development Council, told Reuters the business opportunities presented by the transformation to a digital economy were “very, very enormous”.

Kung also sits on the board of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) as a representative of the government’s National Development Fund, which holds around 6% of the company’s stock. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Jeanny Kao; Additional reporting and writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)