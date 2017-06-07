FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Taiwan stocks lose early gains in cautious mood
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2017 / 3:08 AM / 2 months ago

Taiwan stocks lose early gains in cautious mood

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, June 7 (Reuters) - Reuters plans to drop daily
reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They
will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and
a monthly table on foreign investor activity.
    Please send any queries to
[Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net]

Taiwan stocks were mostly flat on Wednesday, erasing early gains
on prevailing caution with overseas markets ahead of several
major political and economic events later this week.
    As of 0245 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was mostly
unchanged at 10,209.52 points, after closing down 0.2 percent in
the previous session. 
    The index is around multi-year highs and once it gets above
the 10,393 level it will be at intra-day highs not seen in 27
years. 
    With UK elections, a European Central Bank meeting where
policymakers may take a less dovish stance, and former FBI
director James Comey's Senate testimony all set for Thursday,
market participants across the region are wary of taking big
positions.             
    The electronics sub-index         rose 0.1 percent, while
the financials sub-index         lost 0.2 percent. 
    Among actively traded shares, chipmaker Macronix          
was off 0.6 percent, but display maker AU Optronics          
was ahead 2.5 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.002 to T$30.091 per
U.S. dollar    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.