Taiwan stocks edge up; investors cautious ahead of global events

TAIPEI, June 8 (Reuters) - Reuters plans to drop daily reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and a monthly table on foreign investor activity. Taiwan stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, but gains were limited as caution prevailed ahead of global events including the UK elections, a policy meeting of the European Central Bank and congressional testimony by former FBI director James Comey. The main TAIEX index rose 0.2 percent to close at 10,226.78, after ending nearly unchanged on Wednesday. The index is hovering around multi-year highs, and will be at intraday levels not seen in 27 years if it breaches 10,393 points. The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex settled 0.2 percent higher. The Taiwan dollar was at around T$30.098 to the U.S. dollar ahead of early afternoon trade, slightly weaker than its previous session close of T$30.095.