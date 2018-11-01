China's WH Group seeks proof African swine fever found in subsidiary's sausage

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China’s WH Group said on Thursday it was trying to verify a Taiwan government statement that the African swine fever virus was found in a sausage made by subsidiary imported to the island by a traveller.

The subsidiary, Henan Shuanghui Investment and Development , has not found the disease in any of its products sold in mainland China, a WH spokeswoman told Reuters.

WH Group is China’s top pork processor.

China has reported almost 50 outbreaks of the highly contagious disease in 13 provinces since early August.