August 6, 2018 / 1:15 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Taiwan's TSMC shares drop over 1.2 pct after computer virus outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd fell more than 1.2 percent on Monday after the world’s largest contract chipmaker and Apple Inc supplier said a computer virus outbreak will hit its third-quarter results.

A number of TSMC’s computer systems and fab tools had been infected by a virus and it expected full recovery on Monday, TSMC said in a statement over the weekend.

Shares of TSMC fell as much as 1.21 percent to T$244.0, compared to a 0.1 percent drop for the benchmark index. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

