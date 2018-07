TAIPEI, July 7 (Reuters) - Two U.S. warships passed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the island’s Defence Ministry said, amid heightened tensions between the self-ruled island and China.

The ships are moving in a northeastern direction, the ministry said, adding that the situation was under control in accordance with regulations. (Reporting By Jess Macy Yu Writing by Anne Marie Roantree Editing by Peter Graff)