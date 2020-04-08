Tajikistan cuts reserve requirement rates to boost lending

DUSHANBE, April 8 (Reuters) - Tajikistan’s central bank cut reserve requirement rates for local lenders on Wednesday in order to free up additional liquidity in response to the worsening economic situation around the world.

The Central Asian nation’s economy depends heavily on remittances from hundreds of thousands of Tajiks working in Russia, where the economy has been hit hard by falling oil prices and the weakening of the rouble.

The bank said the coronavirus pandemic could put further pressure on the Tajik economy by disrupting foreign trade. Tajikistan has closed its borders and reported zero coronavirus cases on its soil so far.

The central bank said it was cutting the reserve requirement rates to 1% from 3% for liabilities denominated in the local somoni currency, and to 5% from 9% for foreign currency liabilities until the end of this year.

The move will free up extra liquidity and make it available to local businesses, the bank said. (Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)