Tajikistan hopes to finalise $220 mln IMF loan in March - cenbank

DUSHANBE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tajikistan hopes to secure a $220 million International Monetary Fund loan next month after years of talks, central bank chairman Jamshed Nurmahmadzoda said on Wednesday.

A deal would be positive news for holders of the impoverished Central Asian nation’s Eurobonds.

“We are in the final stages,” Nurmahmadzoda told a briefing. “A concluding round of talks is scheduled for March when an IMF mission is due to visit Dushanbe.”

The IMF commended the Tajik government last October for its plans “to put the energy sector on a sound financial footing, strengthen the financial sector, and develop the monetary policy framework”. (Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jan Harvey)