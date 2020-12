FILE PHOTO: The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, France, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French cosmetics maker L’Oreal has signed an agreement to buy Japanese skincare company Takami, it said on Wednesday.

A L’Oreal statement said the acquisition should be completed in the next few weeks.

The Takami brand had about 50 million euros ($60.95 million) in revenue in 2019, L’Oreal added.

($1 = 0.8203 euros)