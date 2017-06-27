FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Japan's Takata expresses condolences to victims of faulty air bags
June 27, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-Japan's Takata expresses condolences to victims of faulty air bags

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to expresses condolences, not apologises, changes slug)

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp expressed condolences on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.

Executives offered the apology at the firm's last annual shareholder meeting as a listed company.

Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and the United States and agreed to be largely acquired for $1.6 billion by the Chinese-owned U.S.-based Key Safety Systems. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki, writing by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

