FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Key Safety Systems to buy almost all Takata assets for 175 bln yen
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2017 / 12:31 AM / 2 months ago

Key Safety Systems to buy almost all Takata assets for 175 bln yen

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Key Safety Systems said on Sunday that it had reached a deal with Air-bag maker Takata to purchase nearly all of Takata's global assets and operations for an aggregate purchase price of about 175 billion yen ($1.57 billion) after the company filed for bankruptcy in the United States and Japan.

Takata Americas, the U.S. unit of Japan's Takata Corp , filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on Sunday, facing billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators.

$1 = 111.3000 yen Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.