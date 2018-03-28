TAKE-A-LOOK - Brexit and the City tracker

March 28 (Reuters) - Will Britain’s decision to leave the European Union in 2019 damage one of its most successful industries?

Some politicians and economists predict London will lose its pre-eminence as a financial centre after Brexit, although supporters of leaving the EU say Britain will benefit over the long term by being able to set its own rules.

In its latest “Brexit and the City” tracker, first published on Nov. 20 2017, Reuters takes a check on the City’s pulse by monitoring factors such as jobs and hiring trends as well as public transport usage and alcohol licences.

These suggest signs of a slowdown, but no transformative decline.

