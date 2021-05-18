Take-Two forecasts annual adjusted sales below estimates

May 18 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Tuesday forecast full-year adjusted revenue below analysts’ estimates, as the reopening of economy cooled down last year’s pandemic-induced demand for its popular franchises “Grand Theft Auto” and “NBA 2K”.

The company sees full-year adjusted sales in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion, below analysts’ average estimate of $3.51 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)