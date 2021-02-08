Take-Two hikes sales forecast on lockdown-led videogame boost

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Monday raised annual adjusted sales targets on sustained demand for its top franchises, “NBA 2K” and “Grand Theft Auto”, as COVID-19 curbs continue to boost videogame sales worldwide.

The company lifted its full-year adjusted revenue forecast to a range of $3.37 billion to $3.42 billion, from an earlier view of $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. Analysts had expected sales of $3.3 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)