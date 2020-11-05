Take-Two raises annual adjusted sales forecast

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Thursday raised its annual adjusted revenue forecast, betting on strong demand for its games “Grand Theft Auto V” and “NBA 2K21” this holiday season from stay-at-home gamers.

Take-Two raised its full-year adjusted revenue forecast to a range of $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion from $2.80 billion to $2.90 billion, compared to estimates of $3.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)