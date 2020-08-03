Take-Two raises full-year sales forecast as videogames get stay-at-home boost

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc raised its full-year adjusted sales forecast after beating quarterly estimates on demand for its videogame franchises such as “Grand Theft Auto” and “NBA 2K” from people sheltered at home due to lockdowns.

The company on Monday lifted its full-year adjusted revenue forecast to a range of $2.80 billion to $2.90 billion, from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $2.75 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)