REFILE-UK's Just Eat in talks with Takeaway.com about 9 bln pound merger

July 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Just Eat is in talks with food delivery company Takeaway.com NV about a 9 billion pound ($11 billion) merger, Sky news reported on Saturday.

South African internet giant Naspers Ltd, which owns Delivery Hero, and Uber Technologies were also interested in a deal with Just Eat, Sky news said here, adding that the deal with Takeaway.com is expected to be announced on Monday.

Just Eat and Takeaway.com did not immediately respond to requests for comment.