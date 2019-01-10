Delivery service firm Takeaway says quarterly orders rise 55 pct

AMSTERDAM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Takeaway.com, the Netherlands-based restaurant ordering and delivery service, on Thursday said in a trading update orders rose 55 percent in the fourth quarter.

The announcement comes less than a month after Takeaway sealed a deal to buy the business of its main rival Delivery Hero in Germany, ending an expensive battle for dominance in Europe’s biggest market.

Takeaway said in the quarter ended December, its German business surpassed its Dutch business as the company’s largest single market with 9.4 million orders, up from 6.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.

“Takeaway.com has become a much stronger company in 2018, and we are all looking forward to the coming year.” CEO Jitse Groen said in a statement.

2018 “acquisitions in Germany, Israel, Bulgaria, Romania and Switzerland will strengthen and expand our business,” he said.

Company-wide orders grew to 93.9 milllion in 2018, up 38 percent from the previous year.

The company is due to report full-year figures on Feb. 13. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)