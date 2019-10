Oct 9 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based Takeaway.com reported on Wednesday an increase of 87% in its third quarter orders, driven by organic growth and acquisitions.

“The company is now EBITDA positive in both the Netherlands and the Germany segment, and for the company as a whole,” Takeaway.com’s chief executive Jitse Groen said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8191 pounds) (Reported by Camille Raynaud and Sarah Morland; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)