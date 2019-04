AMSTERDAM, April 10 (Reuters) - Takeaway.com NV, the European online food-delivery firm, said on Wednesday orders had risen 27 percent in the first quarter on a like-for-like basis.

The Amsterdam-based Takeway said in a trading update that including acquisitions, orders were up 51 percent to 31.1 million. The company, which completed its acquisition of Delivery Hero in Germany on April 1, will issue first-half earnings on July 31. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)