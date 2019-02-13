Takeaway.com posts smaller full-year loss

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based food delivery firm Takeaway.com, which acquired the German activities of Delivery Hero in December, said its full-year comprehensive loss narrowed 68 percent to 13.8 million euros($15.64 million) as revenue surged.

Gross revenue grew 44 percent to 240 million euros in 2018, while revenue from Germany surged 49 percent to 86 million euros, it said.

The company said its acquisition of four businesses and some other decisions made in 2018 will prove “instrumental” in its future development.

However, in view of the acquisition of Delivery Hero businesses and related issuance of shares, Takeaway.com decided not to provide an outlook at this point, it said. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdynia; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)