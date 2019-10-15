Takeda sells Mideast, Africa drugs to Switzerland's Acino for around $200 mln

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Tuesday it will sell a portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medicines in the Middle East and Africa to Swiss pharmaceuticals company Acino for more than $200 million.

The sale, which Takeda said in a statement is expected to close in the quarter ending March, comes as Japan’s biggest drugmaker looks to trim its debt following the $59 billion purchase of Shire. (Reporting by Sam Nussey, editing by Louise Heavens)