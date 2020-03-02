UPDATE 2-Brazil's Hypera Pharma to buy pharma products from Japan's Takeda for $825 million

(Updates with details on financing, share performance, previous steps of the deal)

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Hypera Pharma said on Monday that it has signed a contract to buy a portfolio of 18 pharmaceutical products from Japan’s Takeda for $825 million.

Shares in Hypera soared on the news, and were up 11.2%, at 38.14 reais, in late morning trading in Sao Paulo.

The acquired portfolio includes painkiller Neosaldina, as well as drugs Dramin and Nesina. Hypera Pharma said that following the transaction it will become Brazil’s top pharma company.

Hypera has secured a 3.5 billion reais ($779.49 million)credit line to pay for the acquisition, which is contingent on approval by antitrust authorities and shareholders.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter said the credit was extended by Banco Bradesco SA and that Hypera is considering a potential share offering after the deal is completed to reduce this debt.

Hypera joined the bidding process for the Takeda products a month ago, the two sources added, after months of talks with Brazilian rival EMS failed to result in an agreement.