Brazil antitrust regulator clears hurdle for Hypera-Takeda deal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust regulator CADE said on Wednesday it had cleared the way for Hypera Pharma to buy a portfolio of productions from Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

According to a source familiar with the matter, there was only one restriction, and it involved the medicine Xantinon, which Hypera has already sold locally to União Química Farmacêutica Nacional. Hypera had told investors it was expecting this approval in early 2021.