Japan's Takeda forecasts surprise full-year operating profit

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said it now expects an operating profit for the full year, as opposed to its earlier projection for a loss, due to sales of its main products and cost savings from its integration with Shire Plc.

The company forecast an operating profit of 10 billion yen ($91.91 million) for the year ending in March, versus its previous loss forecast at 110 billion yen.

That compares with an average loss forecast of 75.6 billion yen from 13 analysts polled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 108.8000 yen) (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Himani Sarkar)