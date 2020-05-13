Takeda Pharma posts full-year operating profit amid Shire consolidation

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had posted a full-year operating profit, surprising analysts who had expected it to make a loss on the hefty costs that came with last year’s $59 billion takeover of Shire Plc.

Operating profit for Japan’s largest drugmaker in the year that ended in March came in at 100 billion yen ($933.62 million).

That compares with its own earlier estimate of a 10 billion yen profit and a consensus estimate of a 12.7 billion yen loss from a Refinitiv poll of 13 analysts.

For the current business year, it expects to make 355 billion yen in operating profit.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Takeda has halted the start of new drug trials except for TAK-888, its investigational plasma-derived therapy for the disease. It is in an alliance with 10 global plasma companies working on therapies that use immune cells taken out of the blood from recovered coronavirus patients. ($1 = 107.1100 yen) (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)