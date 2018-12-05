Takeda shareholders approve Shire acquisition - spokesman

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical shareholders approved on Wednesday its $59 billion takeover of London-listed Shire, a Takeda spokesman said, creating a global powerhouse with a stronger drugs pipeline but one that is saddled with massive debt.

Takeda will be joining the ranks of the world’s top 10 drugmakers and gaining expertise in rare diseases through the deal, the biggest overseas acquisition by a Japanese company.

It will also become one of the most indebted. In addition to issuing new shares, the company has secured $30.9 billion in bank loans. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Muralikumar Anantharaman)