Healthcare
May 14, 2019 / 6:39 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Japan's Takeda expects annual loss on Shire deal

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co forecast on Tuesday it would have an operating loss in the current financial year, as it books costs associated with the multibillion-dollar Shire deal.

Japan’s biggest drugmaker expects an operating loss of 193 billion yen ($1.76 billion) for the year to March 2020, compared with a 205 billion yen profit a year earlier.

That compares with an average estimate for the current year of 227.5 billion yen profit from 12 analysts, compiled by Refinitiv.

Takeda closed a deal to acquire Irish Shire in January. ($1 = 109.60 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

