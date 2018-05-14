FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Takeda posts 55 pct jump in annual profit, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd reported on Monday a 55.1 percent jump in annual operating profit, buoyed by growing sales of bowel disease drug Entyvio and heartburn and ulcer drug Takecab.

Operating profit came in at 241.8 billion yen ($2.21 billion) for the year ended March, versus 155.9 billion yen a year ago. That was above an average estimate of 235.4 billion yen from 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the current financial year, Takeda sees an operating profit of 201 billion yen.

The earnings come days after it agreed to acquire London-listed Shire for $62 billion in a deal that will propel it into the top 10 rankings of global drugmakers. ($1 = 109.3600 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Himani Sarkar)

