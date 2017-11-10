FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Talanx announces new CEO from 2018
Sections
Featured
China widens access to its financial sector
China
China widens access to its financial sector
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
Technology
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Commodities
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2017 / 11:32 AM / in 32 minutes

UPDATE 1-Talanx announces new CEO from 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Reshuffle to take place after AGM in 2018

* Incoming CEO Leue has overseen international business

* Outgoing CEO to assume chairmanship of board (Adds details on current chairman, details)

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The German insurer Talanx announced on Friday a change at its helm, with Torsten Leue to assume the role of chief executive from the company’s long-time chief Herbert Haas next year.

Leue has been responsible for the company’s international business, and before 2010 worked at Allianz.

Haas will stand for election to the supervisory board at next year’s annual general meeting and, if elected, become a candidate for the board’s chair. During his tenure, Haas oversaw Talanx going public.

The reshuffle was prompted by a decision by the current supervisory board chairman, 74-year-old Wolf-Dieter Baumgartl, to not seek reelection after 12 years in that role. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.