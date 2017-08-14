FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 hours
Talanx raises 2017 profit guidance on P&C boost
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
North Korea factories humming with 'Made in China' clothes
North Korea
North Korea factories humming with 'Made in China' clothes
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
HBO offered $250,000 to hackers
Reuters Focus
HBO offered $250,000 to hackers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 5:47 AM / in 3 hours

Talanx raises 2017 profit guidance on P&C boost

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx raised its full-year profit guidance on Monday, citing a strong first-half performance at its property and casualty reinsurance business.

The group said it now expected to post 2017 net profit of around 850 million euros ($1.00 billion), compared with a previous forecast for around 800 million euros and analyst consensus for 845 million in a Reuters poll.

In the second quarter, net profit jumped 24 percent to 225 million euros, above the average analyst estimate of 221 million.

$1 = 0.8465 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.