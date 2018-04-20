FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 4:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Talanx to raise stake in Vietnam insurer PVI Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - A unit of Germany’s Talanx AG is seeking to raise its stake in Vietnamese insurer PVI Holdings to 49 percent, PetroVietnam said on Friday, as the state-run oil and gas group seeks to divest from the insurance company.

PetroVietnam is seeking to sell the stake to unlisted HDI Global SE, it said in a statement, following a meeting between Talanx AG Deputy Chairman Christian Hinsch and Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue in Hanoi on Thursday.

PetroVietnam currently has a 35 percent stake in PVI Holdings, while HDI Global holds 47 percent.

Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
