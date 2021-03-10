Talend to go private in $2.4 billion deal with Thoma Bravo

(Reuters) - Data solutions firm Talend will go private in a $2.4 billion all-cash deal with private equity firm Thoma Bravo, the companies said on Wednesday.

Shareholders of Talend, whose software helps businesses crunch large amounts of data, will receive $66 per ordinary share and ADS in cash.

The offer represents a premium of 28.7% to Talend’s last closing price.

The company, headquartered in Redwood City, California, counts AstraZeneca PLC, L’Oreal and Domino’s Pizza among its customers.

Qatalyst Partners is serving as financial adviser to Talend.