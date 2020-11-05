TalkTalk extends Toscafund offer deadline to Dec. 3

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk said it had extended the deadline for its major shareholder Toscafund Asset Management to make a firm offer for the company until December 3 to allow commercial discussions and due diligence to continue.

Toscafund proposed a 97-pence-a-share cash offer for TalkTalk in October. Thursday was the original deadline for it to either make a firm offer or walk away. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)