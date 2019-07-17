Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 17, 2019

TalkTalk, buoyed by strong fibre demand, reiterates outlook

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - British broadband provider TalkTalk said it had added 118,000 new customers to its fibre product in the three months to end June, helping it to reiterate its full-year earnings target.

TalkTalk, which competes with BT, Sky and Virgin Media, said 70% of new consumer customers took fibre in the first quarter, helping to also lift the average revenue it gets from each user.

“Our full-year 2020 guidance of strong EBITDA (core earnings) growth remains unchanged, underpinned by accelerated fibre penetration and our cost reduction plans,” it said. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

