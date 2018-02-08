FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 8, 2018 / 7:12 AM / in 9 hours

TalkTalk to raise cash after cutting forecasts​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Broadband provider TalkTalk said it would raise up to 200 million pounds ($278 million) through a placing to strengthen its balance sheet after a drive to invest in the business forced it to cut its full-year earnings forecast.

TalkTalk, which spooked investors in November when it lowered guidance and cut the dividend, said it expected full-year 2018 core earnings to come in between 230 million to 245 million pounds.

It had previously forecast earnings toward the bottom end of a 270 million to 300 million pound range. ($1 = 0.7196 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.